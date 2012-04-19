FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
April 19, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina says Total to seek output boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina’s government said on Thursday that it had agreed with France’s Total to work to boost natural gas output by 2 million cubic meters per day at two Patagonian fields where YPF -- which is being nationalized -- also has a stake.

YPF, placed under interim state control this week, named the two fields as Aguada Pichana and Aguada San Roque, which are operated jointly by the company, Total and Pan American Energy , with Total taking the lead. The fields account for about 20 percent of Argentina’s total natural gas output, a government statement said.

