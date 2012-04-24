FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FXNEWS-Argentine peso hits new low on dollar demand
April 24, 2012 / 8:40 PM / 5 years ago

FXNEWS-Argentine peso hits new low on dollar demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina’s peso closed at a fresh low in formal, interbank trade on Tuesday, pressured by persistent safe-haven dollar-buying that has accelerated following the government’s move to seize control of energy company YPF, traders said. The peso fell 0.11 percent to 4.41/4.4125 per dollar.

On the black market, as measured by Reuters, the peso sank a hefty 1.76 percent to 5.11/5.13 per dollar in light trade. Tight government controls on foreign currency purchases have driven many savers to pay a premium to buy greenbacks in the black market, widening the spread with the official rate.

