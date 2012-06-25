FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares rise led by Cemex, Grupo Modelo
#Market News
June 25, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares rise led by Cemex, Grupo Modelo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexico’s IPC stock index rises helped by sharp gains in shares of brewer Grupo Modelo after reports it could sell a 50 percent stake in the company and as shares of cement-maker Cemex jump.

The IPC stock index gained 0.25 percent to 39,162 points although concerns that an upcoming summit of European policy makers would do little to resolve the region’s debt woes limited gains.

The sharp rise in Grupo Modelo caused the exchange to halt trading after shares jumped 9.7 percent on reports Belgian-based brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev could purchased the 50 percent stake in the company it doesn’t already own. Cement-maker Cemex climbed 5.6 percent on a proposal to refinance its debt until 2014.

