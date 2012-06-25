FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Cetip launches 1st phase of new platform
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Cetip launches 1st phase of new platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cetip, Latin America’s largest securities clearinghouse, launched on Monday the first phase of its new trading platform, in which bond and other fixed-income over-the-counter deals will be registered. The so-called Cetip | Voice device will partially replace trading-by-phone practices and boost price contributions to help traders cut costs and mitigate potential trading mistakes, Ricardo Vit, a general manager for new businesses at Cetip, was quoted in a statement as saying.

The launching of Cetip | Voice comes as the São Paulo-based company prepares to fight potential competition from BM&FBovespa , Brazil’s sole financial exchange and which seeks to offer a series of products in Brazil that are currently segments in which Cetip operates.

The whole new platform is expected to be ready in the second half of the year, the statement said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.