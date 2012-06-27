FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Barclays cuts Fibria, Suzano targets on weak prices
#Basic Materials
June 27, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Barclays cuts Fibria, Suzano targets on weak prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Barclays analysts cut their share price estimates for Brazilian wood pulp and paper producers Fibria and Suzano on Wednesday due to falling pulp prices and high debt levels.

Analysts led by Pedro Grimaldi cut Fibria’s target price to 13 reais from 15 reais and slashed Suzano’s target to 4 reais from 8 reais after a recent new share offering. Grimaldi kept a rating of “3-Underweight” for both stocks.

Rising global pulp inventories would likely cause a $50 per ton drop in hardwood prices in August and September, he said.

