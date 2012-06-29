FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LATAM STXNEWS-Argentina YPF says to clear $125 mln Repsol debt
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 1:27 PM / 5 years ago

LATAM STXNEWS-Argentina YPF says to clear $125 mln Repsol debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina’s biggest energy company, YPF , said on Friday it would repay a $125 million loan from Repsol - the Spanish firm that controlled YPF before President Cristina Fernandez nationalized it last month.

The loan, which expires in November 2013, was made by Repsol in August 2011, and the Spanish company recently asked YPF to clear the debt early because of the state takeover. “As a result of the fore-mentioned request, YPF SA will carry out immediate and full payment of the loan,” the company said in a filing to Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.

