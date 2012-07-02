FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Decline in Brazil credit to bottom out-Serasa
July 2, 2012 / 12:26 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Decline in Brazil credit to bottom out-Serasa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Demand for consumer loans in Brazil will likely stop declining during the fourth quarter of the year, as falling borrowing costs and lower levels of indebtedness will likely help ease the burden of individuals, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday. The so-called Credit Perspective Indicator was stagnant at a reading of 97.6 in May -- the index usually predicts credit trends for the next six months.

Loan disbursements will continue showing poor readings in coming months as individuals are highly indebted, Serasa said. But recent government efforts to cut interest rates and taxes will mitigate the impact of high debt levels, stoking a rise in credit, the company added.

