STXNEWS LATAM-BTG Pactual sells STR stake for $344 mln

BTG Pactual Participations, a unit of Brazilian investment banking powerhouse BTG Pactual, sold its 9 percent stake in natural resource company STR RN to the company’s controlling shareholder, STR Participações, for nearly 700 million reais ($344 million), according to a securities filing.

BTG’s stake was valued at 170.5 million reais at the end of 2011 in the prospectus for the bank’s initial public offering in April. STR Participações now holds 99.99 percent of shares in the natural resource company.