Mexico’s IPC stock index trades down 0.01 percent to 39,827 in a fourth straight session of losses as concerns about the global economy weighed after Chinese inflation data signaled a slowdown in demand.

Telecommunication giant America Movil helped limit losses, adding 0.41 percent. Market players are eyeing a summit of European finance ministers but there’s doubt they will make much progress on a plan to aid indebted states and banks.