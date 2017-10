Brazilian debt-laden power distributor Celpa and creditors halted dent restructuring talks in order to allow the company to negotiate a sale to rival Equatorial Energia, an official told Reuters on Monday. Mauro Santos, the official in charge of overseeing Celpa’s bankruptcy protection filing, said in an interview that talks will remain suspended until August 9.

Equatorial said recently that it entered exclusive talks with Celpa over a potential sale.