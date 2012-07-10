FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares up, lifted by Walmex and Televisa
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 1:46 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM- Mexican shares up, lifted by Walmex and Televisa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mexico’s IPC stock index advances 0.45 percent tracking Wall Street on hopes Germany’s top court will approve the euro zone’s new bailout fund. Shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico are helping to lift the index, up 1.52 percent after reporting after close on Monday sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 5.3 percent in June from the same month last year. Televisa rises 1.63 percent after the broadcaster reported a 12.3 increase in revenue in the second quarter. The index is trading near historic highs after reaching a record last week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.