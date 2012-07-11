STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's MMX board approves buying out PortX-filing

The board of directors of MMX Mineração, the mining company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, approved late on Wednesday buying out port services company PortX through a share swap, according to a securities filing.

Under the terms of the deal, PortX shareholders will receive 0.5042 of a share of MMX for each share of the port company.

MMX and PortX are part of Batista’s Grupo EBX, a conglomerate comprised of mining, energy, logistics and shipbuilding companies. Batista’s fortune was valued at about $30 billion earlier this year by Forbes Magazine.