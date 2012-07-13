STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil business defaults to remain stable in 2nd half-Serasa

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2012

Business defaults in Brazil are likely to remain stable in the second half of 2012, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Friday. But Serasa said a more consistent decline in defaults would be limited by a slow economic recovery, still-high levels of consumer delinquency and a worsening global financial crisis.

Consumer defaults in Brazil are likely to fall in the second half of 2012, according to Serasa’s Consumer Default Outlook indicator, due to low unemployment rates, lower interest rates, and more exacting lending standards.

