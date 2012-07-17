STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil raw steel output down 8.5 pct in June

Brazil’s raw steel production fell 8.5 percent in June from a year earlier to 2.7 million tonnes, according to Instituto Aço Brasil, the industry group representing steelmakers.

Rolled steel production grew 3.1 percent from a year before to 2.2 million tonnes.

Sales in the Brazilian market rose 5.5 percent from June 2011 to 1.9 million tonnes of steel products.

The country imported 354,000 tonnes of steel products in June and 2 million tonnes in the first half of the year, the group said, up 13.7 percent from the first half of 2011.