FINEWS-Uruguay approves $2.17 bln in local peso debt

Uruguay’s government authorized up to $2.17 billion in bonds to be issued on the local market. As much as $1.34 billion would be issued in “indexed units” tied to inflation, with maturities ranging from five to 20 years, and another $828 million would be sold in pesos with maturities of three to five years, a government decree showed.

The Treasury Notes will be sold in weekly auctions starting in August as part of the government's drive to pre-finance itself. The debt program is authorized through June 30, 2013.