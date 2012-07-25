FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil stocks rebound on ECB policy talk
July 25, 2012

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil stocks rebound on ECB policy talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian stocks snapped a three-day slide early on Wednesday after ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny offered cautious backing to the idea of giving Europe’s new permanent rescue fund a banking license. Such a move would enable it to borrow unlimited central bank money, boosting its capacity to prevent the crisis from spreading.

Among stocks rising in Sao Paulo were shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras and mining giant Vale.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.07 percent to 53,201.30 shortly after opening.

