STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil consumer loan revival only seen next year-Serasa
U.S.
Reuters Backstory
August 2, 2012

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil consumer loan revival only seen next year-Serasa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A revival in consumer lending may only take place early next year, as banks will keep slowing disbursements amid a spike in delinquencies, credit research company Serasa Experian said in a report on a Thursday. Serasa’s Consumer Credit Outlook index fell 0.1 percent in June, the slowest decline for the indicator in seven months, to 98.6. Readings below 100 reflect a downturn in the market.

The index is used as a forward-looking gauge of trends in loan disbursements, because it predicts lending origination dynamics for the next six months. High consumer debt levels and caution among lenders are likely to put the brakes on disbursements for the rest of the year, Serasa Experian said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
