FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FINNEWS LATAM-Europe woes could hurt Fibria, Magnesita, Codelco-Moody's
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 5:26 PM / 5 years ago

FINNEWS LATAM-Europe woes could hurt Fibria, Magnesita, Codelco-Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A protracted recession across the euro zone could have a negative impact on Latin American exporters, particularly raw materials producers such as pulp producer Fibria, refractory maker Magnesita and Chilean copper powerhouse Codelco, ratings company Moody’s Investors Service said in a report on Thursday.

The recession in Europe could exacerbate a slowdown in China, a key buyer of Latin commodities, making the companies more vulnerable to a deterioration of external conditions, analysts Marianna Waltz and Brian Oak said. Steel as well as paper and pulp companies would be particularly exposed to the situation, while producers of finished goods would be more resilient, the Moody’s analysts said.

The report did not specify the impact on ratings of the above-mentioned companies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.