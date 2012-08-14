STXNEWS LATAM-BTG Pactual cuts Brazil's Tereos target on earnings

Analysts at BTG Pactual cut on Tuesday their earnings estimates and price target for Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Tereos Internacional for the coming years, citing weak earnings for the quarter ended on June 30 and rising debt levels. The bank also raised “a yellow flag” on a recent climb in leverage, but expects it to decline by year-end.

A group of analysts led by Thiago Duarte cut the price target in Tereos to 4.2 reais from 5.2 reais previously but kept their “buy” recommendation on the stock as they still “see Tereos as a value story, backed by a well-balanced asset portfolio with good growth prospects.”