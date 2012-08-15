FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil survey says low income families saddled with debt
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil survey says low income families saddled with debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

According to Barclays analyst Fabio Zagatti, a survey conducted by local pollster ProTeste with 200 households living in Brazil’s two largest states showed that low- and middle-class families are currently using an average 46 percent of their disposable income for debt-servicing. Barclays said on a Wednesday report that ProTeste found that 57 percent of respondents claim having outstanding debt of up to 500 reais ($246), while 39 percent said they owe at least 5,000 reais.

The numbers show debt-servicing burden twice as high as official numbers from the central bank though, according to Zagatti, that probably reflects ProTeste’s methodology that includes non-bank household debt. Over half of respondents indicated that they hold debt of up to three months of maturity, and about one-third have outstanding debt maturing after three years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.