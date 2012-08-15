FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Loss at buyout firm GP Investments widens in Q2-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GP Investments, the largest Latin American buyout firm, posted late on Tuesday a net loss of $135.2 million in the second quarter, compared with $52.4 million a year earlier. The Hamilton, Bermuda-based fund, led by Brazilian bankers Antonio Bonchristiano and Fersen Lambranho, saw realized losses on investments more than triple in the quarter to $116.7 million.

The decline in local borrowing costs and an 11 percent tumble in the value of the Brazilian currency against the U.S. dollar drove GP Investments’ net asset value of its investment portfolio down 9 percent in the period, the company said in a securities filing. During the quarter, GP Investments divested steak house restaurant chain Fogo de Chão, which generated a $204.7 million return.

