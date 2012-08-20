FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil companies increase loan demand in July-Serasa
#Market News
August 20, 2012 / 7:56 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil companies increase loan demand in July-Serasa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian corporate demand for bank loans rose 7.9 percent in July from the prior month, in a further indication that expectations of a recovery in economic activity and the impact of lower borrowing costs are likely to drive borrowing higher in coming months, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday. Still, on an annual basis, loan requests by large, small and mid-sized companies fell 3 percent.

So far this year, corporate demand for bank loans is down 1 percent from the same period of 2011, Serasa said. On a sequential basis, small-sized companies ramped up requests for credit by 8.5 percent, while mid-sized and large companies showed no growth in demand for loans in July, the company said.

