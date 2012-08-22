FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-UBS cuts Brazil's Oi price target, endorses strategy
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 22, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-UBS cuts Brazil's Oi price target, endorses strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UBS analysts led by Dan Kwiatkowski more than halved the price target on preferred shares in Brazilian telecommunications firm Oi to 7.70 reais from 17.60 reais, saying estimates for future revenue are over-optimistic in light of fiercer competition, slowing economic growth and growing regulatory pressures.

Kwiatkowski and his team upped their recommendation on the stock to “neutral” from “sell” as they endorsed the company’s four-year strategic plan, but said that while Oi’s dividend policy is manageable, the company is “walking a financial tightrope.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.