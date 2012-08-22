FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FINEWS-Argentina's Neuquen province plans bond issue
#Market News
August 22, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

FINEWS-Argentina's Neuquen province plans bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina’s Neuquen province plans to issue bonds for up to $330 million to finance infrastructure projects and debt payments. The bond would have a maximum maturity of 12 years and its yield could not exceed that of comparable federal government paper by more than 500 basis points.

The debt sale could be made in the local or international market and the bond would be backed by revenue from a tax-sharing arrangement with the federal government, as well as energy royalties. Neuquen is the country’s biggest natural gas producing province.

Argentina’s two biggest provinces, Buenos Aires and Cordoba, recently sold peso-denominated bonds on the local market that compensate for any depreciation versus the dollar. The bonds carried coupons of around 9 percent. Reuters Messaging: alejandro.lifschitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net


