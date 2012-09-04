FINEWS-Argentina YPF says to offer 1.35 bln in peso debt

Argentine energy company YPF said on Tuesday it would offer up to 1.35 billion pesos ($290 million) in short-term bonds in the local market -- the company’s first debt sale since it was nationalized earlier this year.

YPF, in a filing to Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, said it would offer up to 50 million pesos in fixed rate 270-day notes, 100 million in variable rate paper maturing in 18 months and up to 1.2 billion pesos in 36-month bonds.

It said the first two issues could be extended to a total of 300 million pesos. The debt sale will be launched on Wednesday and bidding will close on Sept. 12.

Market analysts have said the issue will be aimed at institutional investors including the Anses state pensions agency, insurance companies and investment funds.