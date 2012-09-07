FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LATAM STXNEWS-Argentina's Siderar sinks on government tensions
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

LATAM STXNEWS-Argentina's Siderar sinks on government tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in leading Argentine steelmaker Siderar were down 4.5 percent in afternoon trade after President Cristina Fernandez criticized a prominent executive at the Techint group that controls the company.

Siderar is majority-owned by Ternium SA, which is controlled by Argentina’s Techint conglomerate. Techint executive director Paolo Rocca was quoted by local media as criticizing the government’s policy direction this week, drawing a sharp response from Fernandez in a televised speech late on Thursday.

It is not the first time the steel company has been at odds with Fernandez’s administration. Last year, it clashed with the government over dividend payments and the voting rights of state representatives on its board of directors.

Siderar was down at 1.28 pesos per share at 1650 GMT, contributing to a dip in the MerVal share index of 0.72 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.