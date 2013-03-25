FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Laep Bermuda assets could be liquidated
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Laep Bermuda assets could be liquidated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Bermuda assets of Laep Investments Ltd, a Bermuda-based buyout fund with interests in luxury retailing and dairy products in Brazil, could be liquidated after Cayman Islands-based fund GLG Emerging Market Special Situations Fund won the right to be repaid a debt with Laep’s assets, according to a securities filing on Monday. Laep owes GLG north of 150 million reais ($76 million) and ranks above employees, shareholders and other creditors in the order of repayment.

But the situation is unlikely to affect the operations of its Brazilian holdings, “which are governed by Brazilian legislation,” the filing said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.