#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 1, 2013 / 8:12 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-MAN to boost Brazil truck output by 20 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany’s MAN SE expects to increase truck production in Brazil by 20 percent this year and boost sales by 10 percent, Antonio Roberto Cortes, the company’s chief executive in Latin America, told journalists on Monday.

Truckmakers in Brazil are recovering from a brutal 2012, when new emissions standards and falling industrial activity contributed to a more than 40 percent plunge in truck output. The government said on Saturday it will extend a tax break on trucks through December in a bid to bolster the industry. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.)

