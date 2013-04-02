FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Gerdau may sell debt via JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley-sources
April 2, 2013

FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Gerdau may sell debt via JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley-sources

Brazil’s Gerdau SA, the largest long steel producer in the Americas, has hired the investment banking units of JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley & Co to arrange a series of meetings with bond investors in the United States and Europe, two sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

Following the meetings, Gerdau might sell at least $500 million in global bonds, subject to market conditions, the sources added.

The investor meetings are scheduled to start on Wednesday and extend through Friday in London, New York, Los Angeles and Boston. A team of Gerdau executives led by Chief Financial Officer André Pires will lead the meetings, the sources said.

