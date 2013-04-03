FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Cemig expects renewal of 3 dams under prior rules
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2013 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Cemig expects renewal of 3 dams under prior rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil’s third-largest power utility, is confident that it has the legal right to renew licenses of three hydropower dams under terms prior to last year’s government decision to cut electricity rates, an executive said on Wednesday. Maria Celeste Guimarães, chief legal officer at Cemig, as the company is known, said the company is prepared to go to courts to fight for the renewal under conditions prior to a law last year that tied the renewal of generation and transmission licenses to a reduction in rates.

The dams are São Simão, which produces 1,700 megawatts-hour of electricity; Jaguara, with 424 megawatts-hour capacity; and Miranda, with 408 megawatts-hour.

Cemig understands that it legally has the right to win a 20-year extension to its current license, Guimarães told investors at a meeting.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.