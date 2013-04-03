STXNEWS LATAM-Cemig expects renewal of 3 dams under prior rules

Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA, Brazil’s third-largest power utility, is confident that it has the legal right to renew licenses of three hydropower dams under terms prior to last year’s government decision to cut electricity rates, an executive said on Wednesday. Maria Celeste Guimarães, chief legal officer at Cemig, as the company is known, said the company is prepared to go to courts to fight for the renewal under conditions prior to a law last year that tied the renewal of generation and transmission licenses to a reduction in rates.

The dams are São Simão, which produces 1,700 megawatts-hour of electricity; Jaguara, with 424 megawatts-hour capacity; and Miranda, with 408 megawatts-hour.

Cemig understands that it legally has the right to win a 20-year extension to its current license, Guimarães told investors at a meeting.