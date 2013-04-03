FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FINEWS LATAM-BTG Pactual unit to sell five-year debt -sources
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2013 / 6:42 PM / in 4 years

FINEWS LATAM-BTG Pactual unit to sell five-year debt -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BTG Investments, a unit of BTG Pactual Group, plans to sell five-year senior unsecured bonds as early as next week, two people with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday. The size of the offering has not yet been determined, the sources said.

The notes are expected to be rated “BBB minus” by Fitch ratings, the lowest investment-grade ranking. Investors and bank officials will meet between April 4 and April 10 to discuss terms of the deal, the sources said.

BTG Pactual’s investment banking unit will handle the transaction, along with units of Bank of America Corp, Banco do Brasil SA, Banco Bradesco SA and Citigroup Inc.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.