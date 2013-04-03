FINEWS LATAM-BTG Pactual unit to sell five-year debt -sources

BTG Investments, a unit of BTG Pactual Group, plans to sell five-year senior unsecured bonds as early as next week, two people with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday. The size of the offering has not yet been determined, the sources said.

The notes are expected to be rated “BBB minus” by Fitch ratings, the lowest investment-grade ranking. Investors and bank officials will meet between April 4 and April 10 to discuss terms of the deal, the sources said.

BTG Pactual’s investment banking unit will handle the transaction, along with units of Bank of America Corp, Banco do Brasil SA, Banco Bradesco SA and Citigroup Inc.