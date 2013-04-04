FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Rio agency alleges CSN hid toxic elements in worker compound
April 4, 2013 / 2:00 PM / in 4 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Rio agency alleges CSN hid toxic elements in worker compound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian steelmaker CSN deliberatedly hid hazardous waste at a worker neighborhood nearby its main mill, Inea, the Rio de Janeiro state environment agency, said on Thursday.

According to Inea, the company, formally known as Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, buried great quantities of carcinogenic elements like askarel, exposing workers who inhabit the Volta Grande neighborhood to the substances.

In a statement, Inea said the company “hid environmental damages” and said hundreds of workers will have to be removed from the neighborhood. Inea officials plan to detail the allegations and announce potential sanctions against CSN at a news conference later on Thursday. A CSN spokesman in São Paulo said the company has not been notified by Inea.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
