FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Batista to delist coal company CCX on June 4
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2013 / 10:00 PM / in 4 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Batista to delist coal company CCX on June 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista will delist his coal mining company CCX by buying back and exchanging outstanding shares for stock in other companies in his EBX Group at an auction on June 4, according to a notice on Friday.

The operation will be worth 280.7 million reais ($141.4 million), the notice from EBX said. Batista plans to limit the amount exchanged for shares in other companies to 2 percent of capital, except for those traded for shares in oil producer OSX Petróleo e Gas SA.

The maximum price paid for shares will be 4.31 reais each, as previously announced. CCX, whose operations are focused on Colombia, went public in May 2012. Its shares closed at 3.47 reais on Friday, down 2.54 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.