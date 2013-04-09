FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Stock rating, price target activity in Brazil for Tuesday
#Market News
April 9, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Stock rating, price target activity in Brazil for Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following is a list of price target and rating activity for Brazilian stocks for Tuesday:

1) BTG Pactual Group analysts led by Marcello Milman raised the recommendation on shares of Brazilian real estate developer Rossi Residencial SA to “buy” from “neutral.”

2) Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch led by Sara Delfim cut first-quarter earnings estimates for Localiza Rent a Car SA to 0.39 reais a share from 0.43 reais due to lower volume growth, weaker used-car sales and a decline in margins.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
