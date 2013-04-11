FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Stock rating, price target activity in Brazil for Thursday
April 11, 2013 / 11:16 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following is a list of price target and rating activity for Brazilian stocks for Thursday:

1) CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets analyst Hayden Barstow cut the 12-month price target on U.S.-traded shares of Vale SA by 5 percent to $18, but kept the recommendation at “underperform.”

2) Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts led by Jorg Friedemann raised the target for shares of Brazil’s Cetip SA Mercados Organizados to 28 reais from 24 reais, saying worries over the impact of competition on earnings were factored in. The firm raised its recommendation on the stock to “buy” from “underperform.”

3) BTG Pactual Group analyst Carlos Sequeira increased the target on preferred shares of Telefónica Brasil SA to 62 reais from 57 reais and raised the recommendation on the stock to “buy” from “neutral.” Sequeira and his team also named Telefónica Brasil as their top pick among Latin American telecommunications shares.

