Marfrig SA, Brazil’s No. 2 listed meatpacker, denied having breached contractual terms on some local debt notes, as reported by Bloomberg News in recent days. In a securities filing, the company “rebuffs vehemently having breached covenants ... and understands that the spreading of such rumors is due to a speculative drive fueled by people who try to profit from turmoil in financial markets.”

Shares of the company had plunged about 18 percent in the past week.