STXNEWS LATAM-Batista's MMX iron ore miner receives $464 mln BNDES loan

Brazilian iron ore miner MMX, part of billionaire Eike Batista’s EBX group, received approval for a 935-million-real ($464 million), 10-year loan from Brazil’s state-led development bank BNDES, the company said in a statement.

The finance will help reduce dependence on short-term debt and help complete the Porto Sudeste iron ore terminal on Sepitiba Bay on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro, MMX said.

MMX plans to take out the first part of the loan later this year and begin operations at Porto Sudeste in the third quarter. The BNDES credit is free of interest or principal payments for 12 months.