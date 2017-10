Companies in Brazil fell behind on their debt payments in the first quarter at the slowest pace in two years, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Tuesday. According to a report, corporate defaults rose 0.1 percent in the first three months of the year, thanks to the impact of an improving economy and the effects of a reduction in consumer defaults that is bolstering revenue for companies, Serasa added.

Corporate defaults fell 3.9 percent from the year-ago period, the company added.