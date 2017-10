Brazil’s power regulator Aneel on Thursday authorized the release of nearly 2 billion reais ($1 billion) from the government’s Energy Development Fund, known as CDE, to electricity distributors who are struggling with higher spot energy prices due to greater use of thermoelectric power.

Firms set to receive funds include Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, known as Cemig, Companhia Paranaense de Energia, known as Copel, and Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de São Paulo SA.