STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Cielo: BBI, Agora, Deutsche cut target after earnings
#Market News
May 3, 2013 / 1:35 PM / in 4 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Cielo: BBI, Agora, Deutsche cut target after earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following investment banks and brokerages trimmed their price target estimates for shares of Brazilian card payment processor Cielo SA after first-quarter earnings. Profit at the merchant acquirer beat estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll of nine analysts but underscored poor operating trends as Brazil’s economic slowdown bit into card usage.

================================================================ BROKERAGE ANALYST NEW TARGET OLD TARGET RATING ================================================================ Votorantim R. Schuetz 52.5 reais 63 reais MP (=) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Bradesco BBI C. Firetti 48.2 reais 58 reais MP (=) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Agora A. Lemos 53.9 reais 67.4 reais H (=) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Deutsche Bank M. Pierry 49 reais 58 reais H (=) ---------------------------------------------------------------- Espirito Santo G Schroden 51 reais 61 reais N (=) ================================================================

