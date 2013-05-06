STXNEWS-HRT to buy into offshore Brazil oil field for $135 mln

Brazilian oil company HRT Participações em Petróleo SA and its subsidiary HRT Oil and Gas Ltda will buy a 60 percent stake in the Polvo oil field in the offshore Campos Basin from BP Energy do Brasil for $135 million, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

As part of the deal, HRT will also buy 100 percent of BP Energy America LLC, the owner of the fixed platform “Polvo A” and of a drilling rig required to operate in the Polvo field. Most of the purchase will be financed through a loan from Credit Suisse. The deal remains subject to the approval of Brazil’s oil regulator.