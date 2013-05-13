FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's HRT appoints Franke as CEO, replacing Mello
May 13, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's HRT appoints Franke as CEO, replacing Mello

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian oil company HRT Participações em Petroleo SA on Monday named Milton Romeu Frank as Chief Executive to replace Marcio Mello, who resigned on Friday just as an offshore oil drilling campaign began in Namibia, according to a securities filing.

Franke has worked at HRT since 2009 as a director responsible for engineering, drilling and production. HRT said that Wagner Peres, head of the HRT America unit, has also resigned. HRT America is drilling the Namibia wells with Portuguese Partner Galp Energia SGPS SA.

