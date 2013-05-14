STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil mall operator Multiplan to buy back up 3.6 mln shares

Brazilian mall operator Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA will repurchase up to 4.5 percent of outstanding shares, or 3.6 million shares, in a transaction that could be worth 212.9 million reais ($106 million), according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The offer will expire on May 14, 2014, the filing said.

The company hired the investment banking units of Banco Bradesco SA, Credit Suisse Group, Itau Unibanco Holding SA and BTG Pactual Group to handle the transaction.