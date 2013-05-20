STXNEWS LATAM-BofA restarts coverage of Multiplan with "buy" recommendation

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts led by Fanny Oreng reinstated coverage of Brazilian shopping mall operator Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA on Monday with a “buy” recommendation on the shares and a “price objective” of 75 reais.

“Multiplan continues to be one of our preferred names within (Brazil) malls as we continue to favor players that present portfolio dominance and/or strong bargaining power associated to scale,” the analysts wrote.

Multiplan shares closed Friday’s session at 58.12 reais.