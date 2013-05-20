FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 20, 2013 / 12:46 PM / in 4 years

STXNEWS LATAM-BofA restarts coverage of Multiplan with "buy" recommendation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts led by Fanny Oreng reinstated coverage of Brazilian shopping mall operator Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA on Monday with a “buy” recommendation on the shares and a “price objective” of 75 reais.

“Multiplan continues to be one of our preferred names within (Brazil) malls as we continue to favor players that present portfolio dominance and/or strong bargaining power associated to scale,” the analysts wrote.

Multiplan shares closed Friday’s session at 58.12 reais.

