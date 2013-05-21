FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Cielo faces regulatory noise ahead, analysts say
#Market News
May 21, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Cielo faces regulatory noise ahead, analysts say

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Analysts at banks including BTG Pactual Group and Bank of America Merrill Lynch expect a decision to make the central bank the watchdog for the merchant acquiring industry. They also expect efforts by lawmakers to curb profits at card payment processors to escalate regulatory-related risks in the industry. A decision by the government to centralize all oversight of the industry in the hands of the central bank “sends out a clear message that self-regulation isn’t considered sufficient, within government circles, to curb the banking industry’s profitability and fuel competition,” wrote Marcelo Henriques, banking analyst with BTG Pactual, in a client note on Tuesday.

A draft bill under discussion in the Senate that proposes caps on merchant discount rates and other fees charges by merchant acquirers like Cielo SA represents “the most relevant threat” to the industry, BofA ML analyst Jorg Friedemann wrote in a separate note. Friedemann also expects “a bumpy road for shares of Cielo in the short-term as the regulatory framework unfolds over the next few months.”

“We also continue believing that investors have priced in a friendly regulatory and competitive scenario and assumed that current profitability and double-digit earnings-per-share growth will last - an environment we think is unrealistic,” BTG Pactual’s Henriques wrote in the note.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
