STXNEWS LATAM-Stock rating, price target activity in Brazil for Tuesday
#Market News
May 21, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Stock rating, price target activity in Brazil for Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following is a list of price target and rating activity for Brazilian stocks on Tuesday:

1) Goldman Sachs Group analysts led by Carlos Macedo cut the price target in preferred shares of bank giant Itaú Unibanco Holding SA to 39.90 reais from 43.90 reais previously. Macedo and his team maintained a “buy” recommendation on the stock.

2) Analysts at Deutsche Bank Securities led by José Yordan upped their price target in shares of Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig SA to 27 reais from a prior 24 reais. The analysts maintained a “buy” recommendation on the stock.

3) Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch led by Sara Delfim trimmed earnings per share estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas inteligentes SA to a loss of $0.29, compared with a gain of $0.05 in the first quarter, to account for a shortfall in the period.

