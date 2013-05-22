FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil stock ratings, price targets for Wednesday
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2013 / 1:02 PM / in 4 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil stock ratings, price targets for Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following is a list of price target and rating activity for Brazilian stocks on Wednesday:

1) JPMorgan Securities analyst Ken Worthington raised the price target for shares of Brazilian financial bourse operator BM&FBovespa SA to 16 reais from 14 reais, citing “higher valuations that global exchanges are again commanding in the market place on what we believe are generally better market conditions and the impact those improved market conditions will have on trading volumes over time.” The recommendation on the stock remains at “overweight.”

2) Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group led by Jason Mollin cut the target on shares in Brazilian commercial real estate developer BR Malls SA to 28.50 reais from a prior 32.40 reais. The recommendation on the stock remains at “buy.”

3) Espirito Santo Investment Bank analysts led by Oswaldo Telles Filho trimmed the target for shares of HRT Participações SA to 2.6 reais from 3.4 reais. Telles and his team kept the recommendation on the stock unchanged at “neutral.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.