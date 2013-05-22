FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Nau rates Brazil's Itaú 'buy,' Bradesco 'fair value'
#Market News
May 22, 2013 / 1:41 PM / in 4 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Nau rates Brazil's Itaú 'buy,' Bradesco 'fair value'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Analysts at Nau Securities led by Iñigo Vega initiated on Wednesday coverage of Brazilian private-sector banks Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Bradesco SA. Vega and his team rated shares of Itaú “buy” with a price target of 40 reais; the rating on Bradesco is “fair value” at a target of 38 reais.

In the case of Itaú, Vega said that while the bank, “like the rest of the industry, lacks earnings momentum given the challenging outlook for revenues in 2013 ... we believe that Itaú’s shares are trading at too great a discount to the ratings commanded by lower-quality franchises in Latin America.”

For Bradesco, “given the still low visibility on the macroeconomic front, we do not think the upside is high enough to justify a positive view on the stock and also see more upside elsewhere in the sector and the region,” Vega and his team said in a note.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
