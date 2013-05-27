FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FINEWS-Argentina sells $550 mln in Treasury bills to state entities
May 27, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina said it sold two Treasury bills totaling about $550 million to state entities in recent months, according to resolutions published in the government’s official gazette. The Treasury issued $382.7 million in two-year bills on Jan. 25, selling them directly to state-owned Banco de la Nacion Argentina. On March 1, the government issued a 364-day bill for 880 million pesos ($167 million) and sold this to a state trust charged with revamping companies. The paper cannot be traded. Reuters Messaging: walter.bianchi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

