FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil raw steel output slides in Jan-May period -IABr
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil raw steel output slides in Jan-May period -IABr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Production of raw steel in Brazil fell 3.1 percent in the first five months of 2013 to 14.142 million tonnes, based on preliminary data, the nation’s largest group representing steelmakers said on Tuesday.

Production of rolled steel was little changed, rising 0.1 percent to 10.68 million tonnes, the Rio de Janeiro-based Instituto Aço Brasil, or IABr, said in a report. Flat steel output rose 0.2 percent to 6.11 million tonnes.

In May alone, raw steel production rose 5.5 percent to 3.01 million tonnes from a year earlier, while rolled steel increased 3.8 percent to 2.3 million tonnes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.